9407 N Robinhood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9407 N Robinhood Ave

9407 North Robinhood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9407 North Robinhood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0229792078 ----
You'll love this Beautiful 3bed/2bath duplex w/1 car garage in Kansas City! 1/2 OFF 1st Full Month rent!Pet Friendly!

It features washer dryer hook-ups, an open concept living room and kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless steel appliances.

There are bright windows, ceiling fan in every room, spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and single car garage.

In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8) and Platte County High School (9-12

This property is conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit, with easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke's North hospital and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1200.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $750.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount. Pet Deposit $350 plus $25.00 per mont pet rent. Restrictions apply.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
Security Deposit: 1250
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Genisis Trails
Nearest Cross Street: NW Old Tiffany Springs/N Gower Ave
Square Footage: 1300
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/12/31
House Number: 9407
Bathroom: 2
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: Half Off First Month's Rent

Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

