Amenities
Welcome to NoRi Apartments! We are conveniently located just North of the Missouri River in Kansas City, Missouri!
We offer North River Living at it's finest with our 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes and fully furnished 2-bedroom corporate suites! Our extensive interior and exterior renovations are one of NoRi's largest and most impressive transformations. All new stainless steel appliances, counter tops, flooring, washers & dryers, and fixtures are just the beginning that makes NoRi Apartments the the luxury apartment community it is. Don't pass up this opportunity to check us out!
NoRi Apartments is located right off of 169 Highway, and has access to all major highways that Kansas City, Missouri has to offer! Living here, you would get where you need to go, when you need to get there and fast!
Not only is our community pet friendly, but NoRi Apartments also offers the extra perks and conveniences that make renting and apartment here a perfect choice for you with a luxury WiFi lounge