Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

NoRi Apartments

735 NW 60th St · (816) 281-0944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO 64118
Walnut

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 727-12 · Avail. Sep 5

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 723-03 · Avail. Oct 8

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 709-03 · Avail. Aug 25

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 705-07 · Avail. Sep 24

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NoRi Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
internet access
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
conference room
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome to NoRi Apartments! We are conveniently located just North of the Missouri River in Kansas City, Missouri!

We offer North River Living at it's finest with our 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes and fully furnished 2-bedroom corporate suites! Our extensive interior and exterior renovations are one of NoRi's largest and most impressive transformations. All new stainless steel appliances, counter tops, flooring, washers & dryers, and fixtures are just the beginning that makes NoRi Apartments the the luxury apartment community it is. Don't pass up this opportunity to check us out!
NoRi Apartments is located right off of 169 Highway, and has access to all major highways that Kansas City, Missouri has to offer! Living here, you would get where you need to go, when you need to get there and fast!
Not only is our community pet friendly, but NoRi Apartments also offers the extra perks and conveniences that make renting and apartment here a perfect choice for you with a luxury WiFi lounge

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 1 bedroom, $200 for 2 bedrooms
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25-$40
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $25-$40
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NoRi Apartments have any available units?
NoRi Apartments has 5 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does NoRi Apartments have?
Some of NoRi Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NoRi Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
NoRi Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NoRi Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, NoRi Apartments is pet friendly.
Does NoRi Apartments offer parking?
Yes, NoRi Apartments offers parking.
Does NoRi Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NoRi Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NoRi Apartments have a pool?
Yes, NoRi Apartments has a pool.
Does NoRi Apartments have accessible units?
No, NoRi Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does NoRi Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NoRi Apartments has units with dishwashers.
