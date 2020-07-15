All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Blvd 64 Apartments

6404 The Paseo · (816) 542-3633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6404 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO 64131
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

SWOPE-1

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

One Bedroom Studio-1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

SWOPE-2

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

CROWN-1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Two Bedroom-1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

CROWN-2

$1,630

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blvd 64 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
guest suite
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Opening August 1st!

Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and is combined with an open, spacious design to make your new home a place to both relax and entertain. Every apartment features wood-inspired flooring, generous storage space, a private balcony or terrace, and a full-size washer/dryer! Select apartments also offer garages.

Beyond your apartment, you’ll find an array of resort-style amenities that focus on comfort and luxury. Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, or spend time with friends at our beautifully landscaped patio area with firepit, picnic areas, and pocket seating arrangements! For your convenience, we also offer a business center, valet trash service, elevators, controlled access, a Program Coordinator, and on-site management and maintenance teams. Choose the floorplan that fits your lifestyle and call our friendly leasing staff to schedule a tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Blvd64 Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application fee
Deposit: $450 (1 bedroom), $650 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15 Pet Rent
restrictions: No Breed or Weight Restrictions. Pet interview required.
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $15
restrictions: No Restrictions. Pet interview required.
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blvd 64 Apartments have any available units?
Blvd 64 Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $940 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,450. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Blvd 64 Apartments have?
Some of Blvd 64 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blvd 64 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Blvd 64 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blvd 64 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Blvd 64 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Blvd 64 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Blvd 64 Apartments offers parking.
Does Blvd 64 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blvd 64 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blvd 64 Apartments have a pool?
No, Blvd 64 Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Blvd 64 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Blvd 64 Apartments has accessible units.
Does Blvd 64 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blvd 64 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
