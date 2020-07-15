Blvd 64 Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard fire pit guest suite key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Opening August 1st!



Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and is combined with an open, spacious design to make your new home a place to both relax and entertain. Every apartment features wood-inspired flooring, generous storage space, a private balcony or terrace, and a full-size washer/dryer! Select apartments also offer garages.



Beyond your apartment, you’ll find an array of resort-style amenities that focus on comfort and luxury. Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, or spend time with friends at our beautifully landscaped patio area with firepit, picnic areas, and pocket seating arrangements! For your convenience, we also offer a business center, valet trash service, elevators, controlled access, a Program Coordinator, and on-site management and maintenance teams. Choose the floorplan that fits your lifestyle and call our friendly leasing staff to schedule a tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Blvd64 Apartments!