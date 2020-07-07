Gillham House.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bike storage

Nestled in the heart of Hyde Park, this three-story, striking red brick building reveals rich historic detailing from the 1920's exterior architecture to the original stairways and banisters inside. Here, you'll revel in the rich surroundings, while enjoying the many provided conveniences. A large porch offers a place to gather and relax, while storage units and an on-site clothing care center make life a little easier. Additionally, controlled building access ensures your comfort and peace of mind.



Gilham House is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim