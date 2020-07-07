All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Gillham House

Open Now until 6pm
3411 Gillham Rd · (816) 281-1695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3411 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 23

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 17

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gillham House.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Nestled in the heart of Hyde Park, this three-story, striking red brick building reveals rich historic detailing from the 1920's exterior architecture to the original stairways and banisters inside. Here, you'll revel in the rich surroundings, while enjoying the many provided conveniences. A large porch offers a place to gather and relax, while storage units and an on-site clothing care center make life a little easier. Additionally, controlled building access ensures your comfort and peace of mind.

Gilham House is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: private parking: 1 space per lease; street parking: unreserved (1st come, 1st, served).
Storage Details: storage units (limited availability)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gillham House have any available units?
Gillham House has 2 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Gillham House have?
Some of Gillham House's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gillham House currently offering any rent specials?
Gillham House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gillham House pet-friendly?
Yes, Gillham House is pet friendly.
Does Gillham House offer parking?
Yes, Gillham House offers parking.
Does Gillham House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gillham House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gillham House have a pool?
Yes, Gillham House has a pool.
Does Gillham House have accessible units?
No, Gillham House does not have accessible units.
Does Gillham House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gillham House has units with dishwashers.

