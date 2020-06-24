All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5621 Highland ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5621 Highland ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

5621 Highland ave

5621 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5621 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
ROOMS FOR RENT, CALLING ALL ROOMMATES / STUDENTS - Property Id: 68739

QUICK SUMMARY: -RENTING INDIVIDUAL ROOMS with utilities included in the price, and there is a shared common area. Common area and kitchen is partially furnished. option of -Year long leases - other depending on situation work it out with the owner. -First and Last months rent plus the security deposit is due at signing of the lease agreement for year long lease for ease of mind. first month plus a slight higher deposit for other rental agreement options-dogs or cats are welcomed, communicate with owner -Cheaper and an Ideal location for college students living off campus ( UMKC, Rockhurst). Many universities are a short drive away. -Great for young professionals looking for an easy commute to jobs in downtown, Westport, or across the Kansas city metro, also minutes from the Plaza. Great highway access. -Drug free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68739
Property Id 68739

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5610313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 Highland ave have any available units?
5621 Highland ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 Highland ave have?
Some of 5621 Highland ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 Highland ave currently offering any rent specials?
5621 Highland ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 Highland ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5621 Highland ave is pet friendly.
Does 5621 Highland ave offer parking?
No, 5621 Highland ave does not offer parking.
Does 5621 Highland ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 Highland ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 Highland ave have a pool?
No, 5621 Highland ave does not have a pool.
Does 5621 Highland ave have accessible units?
No, 5621 Highland ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 Highland ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5621 Highland ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary