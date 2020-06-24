5621 Highland ave

Amenities

ROOMS FOR RENT, CALLING ALL ROOMMATES / STUDENTS - Property Id: 68739



QUICK SUMMARY: -RENTING INDIVIDUAL ROOMS with utilities included in the price, and there is a shared common area. Common area and kitchen is partially furnished. option of -Year long leases - other depending on situation work it out with the owner. -First and Last months rent plus the security deposit is due at signing of the lease agreement for year long lease for ease of mind. first month plus a slight higher deposit for other rental agreement options-dogs or cats are welcomed, communicate with owner -Cheaper and an Ideal location for college students living off campus ( UMKC, Rockhurst). Many universities are a short drive away. -Great for young professionals looking for an easy commute to jobs in downtown, Westport, or across the Kansas city metro, also minutes from the Plaza. Great highway access. -Drug free

