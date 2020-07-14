Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bike storage

On quiet Locust Street lies Windsor House, a building brimming with life. The building has restricted entrances and parking spaces. The recently renovated interior equipped with built in bookshelves, maple cabinets, and Corian countertops makes Windsor House a modern living space fit for all.



Windsor House is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim