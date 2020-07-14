All apartments in Kansas City
Windsor House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

Windsor House

3420 Locust St · (816) 239-2079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3420 Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor House.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
On quiet Locust Street lies Windsor House, a building brimming with life. The building has restricted entrances and parking spaces. The recently renovated interior equipped with built in bookshelves, maple cabinets, and Corian countertops makes Windsor House a modern living space fit for all.

Windsor House is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking lot a few blocks away: Price may vary.
Storage Details: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor House have any available units?
Windsor House has 3 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor House have?
Some of Windsor House's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor House currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor House pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor House is pet friendly.
Does Windsor House offer parking?
Yes, Windsor House offers parking.
Does Windsor House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor House have a pool?
Yes, Windsor House has a pool.
Does Windsor House have accessible units?
No, Windsor House does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor House has units with dishwashers.
