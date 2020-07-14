3420 Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64109 North Hyde Park
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 303 · Avail. now
$1,150
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft
Unit 302 · Avail. now
$1,160
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft
Unit 304 · Avail. now
$1,195
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
On quiet Locust Street lies Windsor House, a building brimming with life. The building has restricted entrances and parking spaces. The recently renovated interior equipped with built in bookshelves, maple cabinets, and Corian countertops makes Windsor House a modern living space fit for all.
Windsor House is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking lot a few blocks away: Price may vary.
Storage Details: $15/month
