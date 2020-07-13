All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
West 39th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:08 AM

West 39th Street

3895 State Line Rd · (816) 463-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West 39th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
new construction
online portal
Reflecting a commitment that is above the rest, West 39th Street Apartments presents a compelling portrait of apartment living nestled in a central Kansas City, MO location. Close to KU Medical Center, entertainment, recreation, and wonderful shopping destinations, West 39th Street offers the best for all your needs.\n\nOffering beautiful brand new one and two bedroom floor plans, our community is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our residences come standard with granite countertops, brushed nickel hardware, 11 foot ceilings, 2 inch wood blinds, built-in desks, walk-in showers, in-unit washers and dryers, oversized balconies, and so much more!\n\nTake advantage of all our community's many amenities. A beautiful state-of-the-art fitness center, fully equipped business center, outdoor living plaza with lounge seating and grills, free WiFi in the common areas, a Bocce Ball court, and more. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping and professionally managed, our community is ready for you to take a step towards true refined living. Call us today for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 for joint/married application
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: 1 Cat - Declawed - $150, Non-declawed $250. 2 Cats - Declawed - $200, Non-declawed $300
fee: 1 Cat - Declawed - $150, Non-declawed $250. 2 Cats - Declawed - $200, Non-declawed $300
limit: 2 cat maximum
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West 39th Street have any available units?
West 39th Street has 5 units available starting at $1,237 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does West 39th Street have?
Some of West 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
West 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, West 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does West 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, West 39th Street offers parking.
Does West 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West 39th Street have a pool?
No, West 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does West 39th Street have accessible units?
No, West 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does West 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
