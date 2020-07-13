Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking gym bbq/grill bocce court business center cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access internet cafe new construction online portal

Reflecting a commitment that is above the rest, West 39th Street Apartments presents a compelling portrait of apartment living nestled in a central Kansas City, MO location. Close to KU Medical Center, entertainment, recreation, and wonderful shopping destinations, West 39th Street offers the best for all your needs.



Offering beautiful brand new one and two bedroom floor plans, our community is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our residences come standard with granite countertops, brushed nickel hardware, 11 foot ceilings, 2 inch wood blinds, built-in desks, walk-in showers, in-unit washers and dryers, oversized balconies, and so much more!



Take advantage of all our community's many amenities. A beautiful state-of-the-art fitness center, fully equipped business center, outdoor living plaza with lounge seating and grills, free WiFi in the common areas, a Bocce Ball court, and more. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping and professionally managed, our community is ready for you to take a step towards true refined living. Call us today for a personal tour!