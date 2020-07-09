Amenities
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer. Select from sixteen unique, vintage buildings or town homes offering the charm of the past with today's new amenities at an affordable price. In addition to a great downtown location, Quality Hill Apartments has received awards and recognition that set us apart from other communities. Everything is within walking distance including dining, shopping, and many entertainment venues. We are within minutes of I-35, I-70, I-670 and many local attractions, including: the Kansas City Power & Light District, Crossroads Art District, Bartle Hall, Performing Arts Center, River Market, Union Station and the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown.