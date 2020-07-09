All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
Quality Hill Apartments
Quality Hill Apartments

1003 Broadway Blvd · (816) 542-3773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0505 · Avail. Aug 9

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. Aug 29

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. Aug 25

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0101 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,085

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quality Hill Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer. Select from sixteen unique, vintage buildings or town homes offering the charm of the past with today's new amenities at an affordable price. In addition to a great downtown location, Quality Hill Apartments has received awards and recognition that set us apart from other communities. Everything is within walking distance including dining, shopping, and many entertainment venues. We are within minutes of I-35, I-70, I-670 and many local attractions, including: the Kansas City Power & Light District, Crossroads Art District, Bartle Hall, Performing Arts Center, River Market, Union Station and the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350 up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quality Hill Apartments have any available units?
Quality Hill Apartments has 32 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Quality Hill Apartments have?
Some of Quality Hill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quality Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Quality Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quality Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Quality Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Quality Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Quality Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Quality Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quality Hill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quality Hill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Quality Hill Apartments has a pool.
Does Quality Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Quality Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Quality Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quality Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
