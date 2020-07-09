Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking business center clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby media room online portal

Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer. Select from sixteen unique, vintage buildings or town homes offering the charm of the past with today's new amenities at an affordable price. In addition to a great downtown location, Quality Hill Apartments has received awards and recognition that set us apart from other communities. Everything is within walking distance including dining, shopping, and many entertainment venues. We are within minutes of I-35, I-70, I-670 and many local attractions, including: the Kansas City Power & Light District, Crossroads Art District, Bartle Hall, Performing Arts Center, River Market, Union Station and the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown.