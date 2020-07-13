Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Northland Heights offers one, two and three luxury bedroom apartment homes featuring designer color schemes, contemporary cabinetry, crown molding, nine foot or vaulted ceilings, window treatments, oval garden tubs, pantries, large closets in every bedroom and the choice of patio or balcony with private storage. Also, included in every apartment is the convenience of multiple pre-wired telephone locations and cable TV outlets. Full-size washer and dryer connections and time saving appliances complete the package so you can relax and enjoy all the extra amenities. Resort features include private clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center and fitness room, tanning beds, indoor sauna, coffee bar and free video library, executive business center with computer, fax and Internet access, sparkling pool and sundeck, tranquil pond with walking trail, playground and planned social events. Of course, you will also have the benefit of Lincoln Property Company's on-site management and service teams to provide 24-hour emergency maintenance. The Northland Heights team is committed to providing the quality apartment homes you expect and the exceptional customer service you deserve. Visit the Northland Heights today!