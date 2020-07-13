All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Northland Heights

3800 NW Barry Rd · (816) 281-1192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3945A · Avail. Aug 3

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3808F · Avail. Sep 23

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 3811E · Avail. Oct 21

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 3917D · Avail. Sep 13

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3833C · Avail. Aug 27

$1,191

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northland Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Northland Heights offers one, two and three luxury bedroom apartment homes featuring designer color schemes, contemporary cabinetry, crown molding, nine foot or vaulted ceilings, window treatments, oval garden tubs, pantries, large closets in every bedroom and the choice of patio or balcony with private storage. Also, included in every apartment is the convenience of multiple pre-wired telephone locations and cable TV outlets. Full-size washer and dryer connections and time saving appliances complete the package so you can relax and enjoy all the extra amenities. Resort features include private clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center and fitness room, tanning beds, indoor sauna, coffee bar and free video library, executive business center with computer, fax and Internet access, sparkling pool and sundeck, tranquil pond with walking trail, playground and planned social events. Of course, you will also have the benefit of Lincoln Property Company's on-site management and service teams to provide 24-hour emergency maintenance. The Northland Heights team is committed to providing the quality apartment homes you expect and the exceptional customer service you deserve. Visit the Northland Heights today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $160 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: 25.00
restrictions: Weight restriction of 75 lbs on the second and third floors only. Bottom floors do not have a weight restriction.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northland Heights have any available units?
Northland Heights has 12 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Northland Heights have?
Some of Northland Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northland Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Northland Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northland Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Northland Heights is pet friendly.
Does Northland Heights offer parking?
Yes, Northland Heights offers parking.
Does Northland Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northland Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northland Heights have a pool?
Yes, Northland Heights has a pool.
Does Northland Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Northland Heights has accessible units.
Does Northland Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northland Heights has units with dishwashers.
