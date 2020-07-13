Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse courtyard internet access media room pool table

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Packed with amenities, and located in a quiet, residential neighborhood, Bennington Ridge is an ideal place to call home. Our spacious apartments are available in one or two bedroom floor plans, and include a stackable washer and dryer in each home, fully equipped kitchens, and a private patio or balcony. Our community also features a 24-hour fitness center and a swimming pool and year-round hot tub.