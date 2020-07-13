All apartments in Kansas City
Bennington Ridge

4027 N Bennington Ave · (669) 236-2858
Location

4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO 64117
Hill Haven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-201 · Avail. Aug 14

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 19-101 · Avail. Sep 14

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 15-202 · Avail. Oct 24

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-203 · Avail. Sep 14

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Unit 41-304 · Avail. Sep 14

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Unit 39-204 · Avail. Aug 14

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bennington Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
media room
pool table
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Packed with amenities, and located in a quiet, residential neighborhood, Bennington Ridge is an ideal place to call home. Our spacious apartments are available in one or two bedroom floor plans, and include a stackable washer and dryer in each home, fully equipped kitchens, and a private patio or balcony. Our community also features a 24-hour fitness center and a swimming pool and year-round hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $110 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bennington Ridge have any available units?
Bennington Ridge has 11 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Bennington Ridge have?
Some of Bennington Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bennington Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Bennington Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bennington Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Bennington Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Bennington Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Bennington Ridge offers parking.
Does Bennington Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bennington Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bennington Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Bennington Ridge has a pool.
Does Bennington Ridge have accessible units?
No, Bennington Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Bennington Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bennington Ridge has units with dishwashers.
