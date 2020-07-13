Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage google fiber hot tub internet access cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Discover 45 Madison for the perfect balance of luxury living and modern convenience. 45 Madison offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes designed with an open floorplan and equipped with contemporary features such as crown molding, granite countertops, maple cabinetry, oversized closets and washer/dryers. Enjoy unique community amenities such as a state-of-the art fitness center, heated pool and hot tub, outdoor fireside lounge, BBQ picnic area and climate-controlled parking garage. Located just minutes from Kansas City’s premier retail district, Country Club Plaza gives residents access to over 150 stores, restaurants and entertainment hotspots. More information coming soon! Professionally owned and managed by PRG Real Estate.