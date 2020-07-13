All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

45 Madison

4445 Madison Ave · (816) 281-0024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Off Move-in Costs (Must move-in by 7/31/20. Valid for 12 or 13-month lease terms).
Location

4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311N · Avail. Aug 20

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 406N · Avail. Aug 22

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 205S · Avail. Aug 25

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210N · Avail. Jul 18

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 201S · Avail. Aug 8

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 310S · Avail. Aug 21

$1,816

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202N · Avail. Aug 27

$2,271

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 45 Madison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
google fiber
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Discover 45 Madison for the perfect balance of luxury living and modern convenience. 45 Madison offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes designed with an open floorplan and equipped with contemporary features such as crown molding, granite countertops, maple cabinetry, oversized closets and washer/dryers. Enjoy unique community amenities such as a state-of-the art fitness center, heated pool and hot tub, outdoor fireside lounge, BBQ picnic area and climate-controlled parking garage. Located just minutes from Kansas City’s premier retail district, Country Club Plaza gives residents access to over 150 stores, restaurants and entertainment hotspots. More information coming soon! Professionally owned and managed by PRG Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Trash fee: $18
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets (non-refundable)
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $20 for 1 pet; $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units available upon request

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Madison have any available units?
45 Madison has 11 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Madison have?
Some of 45 Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Madison currently offering any rent specials?
45 Madison is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off Move-in Costs (Must move-in by 7/31/20. Valid for 12 or 13-month lease terms).
Is 45 Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Madison is pet friendly.
Does 45 Madison offer parking?
Yes, 45 Madison offers parking.
Does 45 Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Madison have a pool?
Yes, 45 Madison has a pool.
Does 45 Madison have accessible units?
Yes, 45 Madison has accessible units.
Does 45 Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Madison has units with dishwashers.
