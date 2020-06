Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!



This house features:



Matching stainless steel appliances



Brand new carpet, and LTV flooring.



Completely remodeled bathroom.



Updated fixtures and fresh paint.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.