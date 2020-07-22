All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Riverstone Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Riverstone Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

Riverstone Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8940 N Shannon Ave · (816) 354-1387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO 64153
Prairie Point-Wildberry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-301 · Avail. Sep 11

$837

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 10-101 · Avail. Aug 10

$862

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 19-103 · Avail. Aug 20

$872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-106 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 06-208 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 16-204 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04-205 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,754

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverstone Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
yoga
24hr maintenance
car wash area
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
dog grooming area
pool table
shuffle board
Offering a prime location just twenty minutes from Downtown Kansas City, Riverstone Apartments delivers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes nestled amongst mature landscape and bountiful greenspace. Conveniently located near I-29, MO-152, and I-435, Riverstone Apartments is in an A-rated school district and is surrounded by highly accredited colleges and universities like Park University, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Rockhurst University, and Metropolitan Community College. Residents are within walking distance to shopping at Zona Rosa Town Center; can enjoy nearby dining at 54th Street Grill and Bar, Abuelo’s, Bar Louie, Bo Lings, Draft Cade, and Granite City Brewery; root for Royals baseball and Chiefs football; and partake in distinctly unique attractions like the World War I Museum, Union Station, and Spirit Center. Proximity to major employers like Cerner, KCI Airport, Ford, USPS, Ft. Leavenworth, General Motors, Truman Medical Center, and Park Hill School District makes for expedient commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-1st month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garages included with some units, or off street parking in open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverstone Apartments have any available units?
Riverstone Apartments has 35 units available starting at $837 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverstone Apartments have?
Some of Riverstone Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverstone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverstone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverstone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments has a pool.
Does Riverstone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Riverstone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Riverstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverstone Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Riverstone Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity