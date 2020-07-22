Amenities

Offering a prime location just twenty minutes from Downtown Kansas City, Riverstone Apartments delivers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes nestled amongst mature landscape and bountiful greenspace. Conveniently located near I-29, MO-152, and I-435, Riverstone Apartments is in an A-rated school district and is surrounded by highly accredited colleges and universities like Park University, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Rockhurst University, and Metropolitan Community College. Residents are within walking distance to shopping at Zona Rosa Town Center; can enjoy nearby dining at 54th Street Grill and Bar, Abuelo’s, Bar Louie, Bo Lings, Draft Cade, and Granite City Brewery; root for Royals baseball and Chiefs football; and partake in distinctly unique attractions like the World War I Museum, Union Station, and Spirit Center. Proximity to major employers like Cerner, KCI Airport, Ford, USPS, Ft. Leavenworth, General Motors, Truman Medical Center, and Park Hill School District makes for expedient commuting.