Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4422 Paseo Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4422 Paseo Blvd

4422 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4422 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Duplex was built in 1935 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Carpet, tile backsplash in kitchen. N Refrigerator and Stove included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onllychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Paseo Blvd have any available units?
4422 Paseo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Paseo Blvd have?
Some of 4422 Paseo Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Paseo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Paseo Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Paseo Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 Paseo Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4422 Paseo Blvd offer parking?
No, 4422 Paseo Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4422 Paseo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Paseo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Paseo Blvd have a pool?
No, 4422 Paseo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Paseo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4422 Paseo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Paseo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 Paseo Blvd has units with dishwashers.
