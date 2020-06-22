4422 Paseo Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Duplex was built in 1935 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Carpet, tile backsplash in kitchen. N Refrigerator and Stove included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onllychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity