Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Interstate

12 E Armour Blvd · (816) 281-1766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 393 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 002 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Interstate.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The only thing cookie-cutter about Interstate Flats is its history. Interstate Flats once housed the offices of Interstate Bakeries headquarters, who manufactured baked goods that you probably know such as Twinkies, Wonder Bread, and Ho Hos. Decades after Interstate Bakeries closed, Mac Properties was drawn to this midtown location for its history and proximity to downtown Kansas City. Every apartment has a unique floorplan with features borrowed from the old Hostess building. The apartments preserved and reused the building's original frosted glass, solid wood doors and wall-to-wall windows. We also added some contemporary features like stainless steel appliances, synthetic wood flooring and European style cabinetry. The old courtyard was reimagined into a resident social area with an exterior grill and an indoor lounge. Every apartment at Interstate Flats is as unique as the residents who chose them.

Interstate Flats is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $270 (1 bedroom), $325 (2 bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking: $40-$85/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Interstate have any available units?
Interstate has 4 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Interstate have?
Some of Interstate's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Interstate currently offering any rent specials?
Interstate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Interstate pet-friendly?
Yes, Interstate is pet friendly.
Does Interstate offer parking?
Yes, Interstate offers parking.
Does Interstate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Interstate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Interstate have a pool?
Yes, Interstate has a pool.
Does Interstate have accessible units?
Yes, Interstate has accessible units.
Does Interstate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Interstate has units with dishwashers.
