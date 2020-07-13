Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The only thing cookie-cutter about Interstate Flats is its history. Interstate Flats once housed the offices of Interstate Bakeries headquarters, who manufactured baked goods that you probably know such as Twinkies, Wonder Bread, and Ho Hos. Decades after Interstate Bakeries closed, Mac Properties was drawn to this midtown location for its history and proximity to downtown Kansas City. Every apartment has a unique floorplan with features borrowed from the old Hostess building. The apartments preserved and reused the building's original frosted glass, solid wood doors and wall-to-wall windows. We also added some contemporary features like stainless steel appliances, synthetic wood flooring and European style cabinetry. The old courtyard was reimagined into a resident social area with an exterior grill and an indoor lounge. Every apartment at Interstate Flats is as unique as the residents who chose them.



Interstate Flats is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim