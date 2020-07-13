Amenities

Welcome to The Ridge at Chestnut apartment community! We are sure to be you and your family's new favorite home!



The Ridge at Chestnut Apartments in South Kansas City, Missouri offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs to suit your lifestyle! We are conveniently located at 87th and Holmes, and this community is just minutes from I-435, Stateline Road, Ward Parkway Mall, UMKC and DeVry Institute, with ample access to public transportation. So you will get where you need to be, when you need to be there, and fast!

Our community offers six unique floor plans in both 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Located among beautiful rolling hills with mature trees and landscaping, there is so much to love here. The Ridge at Chestnut apartments are not only pet friendly, but we also offer a 24 hour fitness gym, on site management staff, office package acceptance, outdoor seasonal pool, and 24 hour emergency maintenance staff! You will find all the neces