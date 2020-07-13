All apartments in Kansas City
The Ridge at Chestnut

8701 Chestnut Cir · (864) 301-6172
Location

8701 Chestnut Cir, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ridge at Chestnut.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
volleyball court
on-site laundry
Welcome to The Ridge at Chestnut apartment community! We are sure to be you and your family's new favorite home!

The Ridge at Chestnut Apartments in South Kansas City, Missouri offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs to suit your lifestyle! We are conveniently located at 87th and Holmes, and this community is just minutes from I-435, Stateline Road, Ward Parkway Mall, UMKC and DeVry Institute, with ample access to public transportation. So you will get where you need to be, when you need to be there, and fast!
Our community offers six unique floor plans in both 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Located among beautiful rolling hills with mature trees and landscaping, there is so much to love here. The Ridge at Chestnut apartments are not only pet friendly, but we also offer a 24 hour fitness gym, on site management staff, office package acceptance, outdoor seasonal pool, and 24 hour emergency maintenance staff! You will find all the neces

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1, $400 for two
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one, $40 for two
restrictions: no breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ridge at Chestnut have any available units?
The Ridge at Chestnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ridge at Chestnut have?
Some of The Ridge at Chestnut's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ridge at Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
The Ridge at Chestnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ridge at Chestnut pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ridge at Chestnut is pet friendly.
Does The Ridge at Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, The Ridge at Chestnut offers parking.
Does The Ridge at Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ridge at Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ridge at Chestnut have a pool?
Yes, The Ridge at Chestnut has a pool.
Does The Ridge at Chestnut have accessible units?
No, The Ridge at Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does The Ridge at Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ridge at Chestnut has units with dishwashers.
