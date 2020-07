Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access sauna volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed business center online portal pet friendly

Wild Oak Apartments offers unique floor plans, fantastic amenities and exceptional service to accommodate your lifestyle. Our great Northland location in Kansas City, Missouri gives you access to AAA Liberty schools and puts the vibrant city and at your fingertips. We also have great access to highways and KCI Airport. Wild Oak offers spacious, quiet apartments that are a peaceful retreat from today's fast paced lifestyles. Some of Wild Oak's luxurious features include - 3 Sparkling Swimming Pools Hot Tub & Steam Rooms State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Business Ctr. with High-Speed Internet Full-Court Basketball Washer & Dryer Connections in Each Apartment Sand Volleyball 24 hour Emergency Maintenance Garages & Carports Available