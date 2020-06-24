Rent Calculator
4255 E 61st St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 1
4255 E 61st St
4255 East 61st Street
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
4255 East 61st Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4255 E 61st St have any available units?
4255 E 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4255 E 61st St have?
Some of 4255 E 61st St's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4255 E 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
4255 E 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 E 61st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4255 E 61st St is pet friendly.
Does 4255 E 61st St offer parking?
Yes, 4255 E 61st St offers parking.
Does 4255 E 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4255 E 61st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 E 61st St have a pool?
No, 4255 E 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 4255 E 61st St have accessible units?
No, 4255 E 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 E 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4255 E 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.
