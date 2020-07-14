All apartments in Kansas City
Ricardo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

Ricardo

811 E Armour Blvd · (816) 307-3390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 7

$777

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 13

$798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Oct 12

$798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 7

$942

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 24

$974

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ricardo.

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ricardo's classic architecture combined with the modern interior renovation provides tenants a unique and comfortable living space. Centrally located in beautiful and historic Midtown; Ricardo is just a few blocks from The Plaza and a few minutes from the Westport. Modernized studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments are available with granite counter tops, in-unit air conditioning and heating, and stainless steel appliances.

Ricardo is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay an additional fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Storage Details: storage units available; outdoor patio closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ricardo have any available units?
Ricardo has 8 units available starting at $777 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Ricardo have?
Some of Ricardo's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ricardo currently offering any rent specials?
Ricardo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ricardo pet-friendly?
Yes, Ricardo is pet friendly.
Does Ricardo offer parking?
Yes, Ricardo offers parking.
Does Ricardo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ricardo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ricardo have a pool?
Yes, Ricardo has a pool.
Does Ricardo have accessible units?
No, Ricardo does not have accessible units.
Does Ricardo have units with dishwashers?
No, Ricardo does not have units with dishwashers.
