Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ricardo's classic architecture combined with the modern interior renovation provides tenants a unique and comfortable living space. Centrally located in beautiful and historic Midtown; Ricardo is just a few blocks from The Plaza and a few minutes from the Westport. Modernized studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments are available with granite counter tops, in-unit air conditioning and heating, and stainless steel appliances.



Ricardo is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay an additional fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim