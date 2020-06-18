Crossroads Westside

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $50 app fee
Deposit: $300 up to 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300.00 non-refundable pet fee for 1 pet and a $400 non-refundable pet fee for 2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Max Weight of Pets: 60. American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Pit Bull, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, and any mix including any of the prohibited breeds.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Surface parking, garage parking, covered garage parking, and exclusive private garage parking. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.