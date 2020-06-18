All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Crossroads Westside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Crossroads Westside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Crossroads Westside

601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez · (317) 886-1807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month FREE PLUS an additional $500 Visa gift card! Call to ask about our August Move-In specials! *Terms and Conditions Apply (on select units)
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Westside North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 243 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 250 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,269

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,729

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,819

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossroads Westside.

Amenities

google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
google fiber
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Saltwater pool, on-demand fitness classes, private art garden - some people say we're a little "extra." They're not wrong. Crossroads Westside is about experiences. We've created a community inspired by our location - the historic Crossroads neighborhood - and in our common areas, you'll see vibrant colors, art pieces, and innovative design elements that capture the creative spirit of the area. We're fancy, yet unapologetically edgy. Because luxury living should be fun. Let Crossroads Westside show you what luxury urban living should be - a perfect balance of fun and functionality. #livewellplayoften Now offering 6-14 month leases!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $50 app fee
Deposit: $300 up to 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300.00 non-refundable pet fee for 1 pet and a $400 non-refundable pet fee for 2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Max Weight of Pets: 60. American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Pit Bull, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, and any mix including any of the prohibited breeds.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Surface parking, garage parking, covered garage parking, and exclusive private garage parking. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossroads Westside have any available units?
Crossroads Westside has 18 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Crossroads Westside have?
Some of Crossroads Westside's amenities include google fiber, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossroads Westside currently offering any rent specials?
Crossroads Westside is offering the following rent specials: 1 month FREE PLUS an additional $500 Visa gift card! Call to ask about our August Move-In specials! *Terms and Conditions Apply (on select units)
Is Crossroads Westside pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossroads Westside is pet friendly.
Does Crossroads Westside offer parking?
Yes, Crossroads Westside offers parking.
Does Crossroads Westside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crossroads Westside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossroads Westside have a pool?
Yes, Crossroads Westside has a pool.
Does Crossroads Westside have accessible units?
Yes, Crossroads Westside has accessible units.
Does Crossroads Westside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossroads Westside has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Crossroads Westside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity