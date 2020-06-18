Amenities

google fiber nest technology patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room google fiber internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Saltwater pool, on-demand fitness classes, private art garden - some people say we're a little "extra." They're not wrong. Crossroads Westside is about experiences. We've created a community inspired by our location - the historic Crossroads neighborhood - and in our common areas, you'll see vibrant colors, art pieces, and innovative design elements that capture the creative spirit of the area. We're fancy, yet unapologetically edgy. Because luxury living should be fun. Let Crossroads Westside show you what luxury urban living should be - a perfect balance of fun and functionality. #livewellplayoften Now offering 6-14 month leases!