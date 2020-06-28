Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3316 Cypress Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3316 Cypress Ave
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3316 Cypress Ave
3316 Cypress Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3316 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3316 Cypress Ave have any available units?
3316 Cypress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3316 Cypress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Cypress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Cypress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Cypress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3316 Cypress Ave offer parking?
No, 3316 Cypress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3316 Cypress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Cypress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Cypress Ave have a pool?
No, 3316 Cypress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Cypress Ave have accessible units?
No, 3316 Cypress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Cypress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Cypress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Cypress Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Cypress Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary