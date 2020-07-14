Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour! If you’re looking for luxurious living, just minutes from downtown Kansas City, look no further than Bennington Park Townhomes. Our community offers cozy homes with unparalleled amenities. And the beautiful grounds provide our tenants with access to a sparkling swimming pool and on-site clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center.