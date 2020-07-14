All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Bennington Park Townhomes

6601 NE 39th St · (501) 737-3025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64117
Hill Haven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6732TN · Avail. Sep 14

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 6745TN · Avail. Sep 14

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 6704TN · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3827BA · Avail. Aug 14

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1335 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bennington Park Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour! If you’re looking for luxurious living, just minutes from downtown Kansas City, look no further than Bennington Park Townhomes. Our community offers cozy homes with unparalleled amenities. And the beautiful grounds provide our tenants with access to a sparkling swimming pool and on-site clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bennington Park Townhomes have any available units?
Bennington Park Townhomes has 8 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Bennington Park Townhomes have?
Some of Bennington Park Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bennington Park Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Bennington Park Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bennington Park Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bennington Park Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Bennington Park Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Bennington Park Townhomes offers parking.
Does Bennington Park Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bennington Park Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bennington Park Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Bennington Park Townhomes has a pool.
Does Bennington Park Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Bennington Park Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Bennington Park Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bennington Park Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
