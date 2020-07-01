Rent Calculator
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:44 AM
2630 Bales Avenue
2630 Bales Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
2630 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
Washington Weatley
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home is ready to move in. Central air, heat, fenced back yard and located in a quite neighborhood.
Call to schedule a showing or go on our website www.nalamanagement.com for applications online. 816-905-6252
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2630 Bales Avenue have any available units?
2630 Bales Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2630 Bales Avenue have?
Some of 2630 Bales Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2630 Bales Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Bales Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Bales Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Bales Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2630 Bales Avenue offer parking?
No, 2630 Bales Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Bales Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Bales Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Bales Avenue have a pool?
No, 2630 Bales Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Bales Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2630 Bales Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Bales Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Bales Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
