Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Canyon Creek

9355 Bales Dr · (816) 448-8008
Location

9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9303-302 · Avail. now

$470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 9305-103 · Avail. Aug 30

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 9307-202 · Avail. Sep 29

$610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9309-203 · Avail. Sep 30

$644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
guest parking
Canyon Creek is a great community with 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes ranging in size from 495 to 1,925 sq.ft.The property is located between three major highways and has a bus stop at the property.Amenities include playground, basketball court, tennis court, two swimming pools, 24/7 emergency maintenance, on site courtesy patrol, clubhouse, friendly staff and washer dryer hookups in many floor plans!We look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher
Parking Details: We have large parking lots, as well as, carports, and garages. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: No storage is available at this time

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Creek have any available units?
Canyon Creek has 5 units available starting at $470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Creek have?
Some of Canyon Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Creek is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Creek offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Creek offers parking.
Does Canyon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Creek have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Creek has a pool.
Does Canyon Creek have accessible units?
No, Canyon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Creek has units with dishwashers.
