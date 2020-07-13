Canyon Creek

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher
Parking Details: We have large parking lots, as well as, carports, and garages. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: No storage is available at this time