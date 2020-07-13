Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 carport cc payments guest parking

Canyon Creek is a great community with 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes ranging in size from 495 to 1,925 sq.ft.The property is located between three major highways and has a bus stop at the property.Amenities include playground, basketball court, tennis court, two swimming pools, 24/7 emergency maintenance, on site courtesy patrol, clubhouse, friendly staff and washer dryer hookups in many floor plans!We look forward to hearing from you!