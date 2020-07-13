All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
The Landing at Briarcliff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM

The Landing at Briarcliff

Open Now until 6pm
1601 NW 38th St · (816) 208-8936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Rent Special
Lease & Enjoy $600 Off And No Security Deposit On All Floor Plans




Location

1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO 64116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,576

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing at Briarcliff.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
google fiber
internet access
package receiving
sauna
yoga
accessible
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
key fob access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
At The Landing, we are committed to delivering a superior resident experience. Each pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartment with 24-hour emergency maintenance features spacious open-concept floor plans with high ceilings and private patios or balconies and is accessible via elevator. Enjoy gourmet kitchen features, granite countertops with under-mounted sinks, and kitchen islands or breakfast bars. The community itself continues this elegant comfort through the 24-hour electronic package acceptance system, fitness building, swimming pool, tanning bed, business center, and available carports and garages. The Landing at Briarcliff's location allows you to visit the hustle and bustle of downtown Kansas City but also access hidden gems in the Northland of Kansas City. Enjoy convenient proximity to major employers, easy access to 169, I-29, I-635, and I-35. Kansas City International Airport (KCI) is only a 15-minute drive away. Whether you're up for a full day of shopping, or just ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Please call for details
Dogs
rent: $30
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Attached Garages, Detached Garages, Carports and parking lots. Other. Off street parking and garages, available.
Storage Details: $40 per storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Landing at Briarcliff have any available units?
The Landing at Briarcliff has 43 units available starting at $1,276 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landing at Briarcliff have?
Some of The Landing at Briarcliff's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing at Briarcliff currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing at Briarcliff is offering the following rent specials: Lease & Enjoy $600 Off And No Security Deposit On All Floor Plans
Is The Landing at Briarcliff pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landing at Briarcliff is pet friendly.
Does The Landing at Briarcliff offer parking?
Yes, The Landing at Briarcliff offers parking.
Does The Landing at Briarcliff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landing at Briarcliff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing at Briarcliff have a pool?
Yes, The Landing at Briarcliff has a pool.
Does The Landing at Briarcliff have accessible units?
Yes, The Landing at Briarcliff has accessible units.
Does The Landing at Briarcliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landing at Briarcliff has units with dishwashers.

