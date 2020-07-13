Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse community garden concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage google fiber internet access package receiving sauna yoga accessible bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments green community key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community

At The Landing, we are committed to delivering a superior resident experience. Each pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartment with 24-hour emergency maintenance features spacious open-concept floor plans with high ceilings and private patios or balconies and is accessible via elevator. Enjoy gourmet kitchen features, granite countertops with under-mounted sinks, and kitchen islands or breakfast bars. The community itself continues this elegant comfort through the 24-hour electronic package acceptance system, fitness building, swimming pool, tanning bed, business center, and available carports and garages. The Landing at Briarcliff's location allows you to visit the hustle and bustle of downtown Kansas City but also access hidden gems in the Northland of Kansas City. Enjoy convenient proximity to major employers, easy access to 169, I-29, I-635, and I-35. Kansas City International Airport (KCI) is only a 15-minute drive away. Whether you're up for a full day of shopping, or just ...