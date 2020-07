Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage google fiber tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community

The Township Apartment Homes is the Northland's premier community located in the burgeoning suburbs of Nashua. Location is important and The Township is perfectly set in North Kansas City, just off of Highway 152 with easy access to Highway 169, I-29, and I-435. Live in the prestigious North Kansas City School District with Fox Hill Elementary, New Mark Middle School, and Staley High School only moments away. A short leap down the road you can experience the best that Kansas City has to offer in minutes. From Zona Rosa Town Center, Downtown Kansas City, the KCPL District, and Sprint Center to Smithville Lake and nature aplenty to explore for the outdoors enthusiast, The Township places you exactly where you want to be to get where you need to go.