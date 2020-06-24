All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

1532 E 51st St

1532 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1532 East 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Newly remodeled and ready to call home
3BR 1 BA House

Monthly rental rate $725
Deposit $725

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 E 51st St have any available units?
1532 E 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 E 51st St have?
Some of 1532 E 51st St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 E 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
1532 E 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 E 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 1532 E 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1532 E 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 1532 E 51st St offers parking.
Does 1532 E 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 E 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 E 51st St have a pool?
No, 1532 E 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 1532 E 51st St have accessible units?
No, 1532 E 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 E 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 E 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
