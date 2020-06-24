Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1532 E 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1532 E 51st St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1532 E 51st St
1532 East 51st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1532 East 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled and ready to call home
3BR 1 BA House
Monthly rental rate $725
Deposit $725
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1532 E 51st St have any available units?
1532 E 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1532 E 51st St have?
Some of 1532 E 51st St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1532 E 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
1532 E 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 E 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 1532 E 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1532 E 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 1532 E 51st St offers parking.
Does 1532 E 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 E 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 E 51st St have a pool?
No, 1532 E 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 1532 E 51st St have accessible units?
No, 1532 E 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 E 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 E 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary