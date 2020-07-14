Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ice maker smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly accessible bbq/grill online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Piper Lofts, located in the heart of Kansas City's Crossroads Art District, offers a wide range of contemporary floor plans and stunning views of Downtown KC. Originally home to H. D. Lee Company (producer of Lee Jeans), Piper Loft's polished concrete floors and exposed brick provide the perfect complement to the stainless steel appliances and granite countertops found in every home. You'll love the convenience and luxury of our onsite fitness center, 24-hour Micro Market Convenience Store, rooftop swimming pool, 24-hour maintenance, parking garage, and valet trash service.



The Crossroads Arts District is a desirable and lively neighborhood with a historic charm. At Piper Lofts, you'll have a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment right at your doorstep. We invite you to experience our modern yet charming community, and make Piper Lofts your new home!