All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Piper Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Piper Lofts
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Piper Lofts

117 W 20th St · (816) 463-2412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

117 W 20th St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit C-200 · Avail. now

$6,501

Studio · 1 Bath · 4231 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Piper Lofts.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Pricing may vary depending on utility fees. Please call today for details!
\n
\n
Piper Lofts, located in the heart of Kansas City's Crossroads Art District, offers a wide range of contemporary floor plans and stunning views of Downtown KC. Originally home to H. D. Lee Company (producer of Lee Jeans), Piper Loft's polished concrete floors and exposed brick provide the perfect complement to the stainless steel appliances and granite countertops found in every home. You'll love the convenience and luxury of our onsite fitness center, 24-hour Micro Market Convenience Store, rooftop swimming pool, 24-hour maintenance, parking garage, and valet trash service.\n\nThe Crossroads Arts District is a desirable and lively neighborhood with a historic charm. At Piper Lofts, you'll have a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment right at your doorstep. We invite you to experience our modern yet charming community, and make Piper Lofts your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 95 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 95 lbs
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Piper Lofts have any available units?
Piper Lofts has 5 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Piper Lofts have?
Some of Piper Lofts's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Piper Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Piper Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Piper Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Piper Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Piper Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Piper Lofts offers parking.
Does Piper Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Piper Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Piper Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Piper Lofts has a pool.
Does Piper Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Piper Lofts has accessible units.
Does Piper Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Piper Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Piper Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Paradise Flats
308 E 34th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity