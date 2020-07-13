All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

3435 Main

3435 Main St · (816) 759-2499
Location

3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 24

$910

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Sep 1

$920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3435 Main.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
pet friendly
lobby
smoke-free community
3435 Main is Kansas City's first modular apartment building. The apartment pods were manufactured in Nebraska and shipped to Kansas City one by one. This style of construction creates two major benefits for you. Each individual unit is it's own apartment, so they were double insulated on the top, bottom, and sides. When stacked side by side, this creates four layers of insulation which is unheard of in the traditional apartment build industry and provides premium seclusion from your neighbors. The 2nd main benefit to you is efficiency and quality control. You can rest easy knowing that every single one of these rental units were built with minimal construction waste and measured perfectly in a facility. The units feature quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows stainless steel appliances, and plank wood flooring.

3435 Main shares a resident lounge and courtyard with the neighboring property, Interstate Flats. 3435 Main is also part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Main have any available units?
3435 Main has 13 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Main have?
Some of 3435 Main's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Main currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Main is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Main offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Main offers parking.
Does 3435 Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Main have a pool?
Yes, 3435 Main has a pool.
Does 3435 Main have accessible units?
Yes, 3435 Main has accessible units.
Does 3435 Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Main has units with dishwashers.
