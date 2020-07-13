Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage pet friendly lobby smoke-free community

3435 Main is Kansas City's first modular apartment building. The apartment pods were manufactured in Nebraska and shipped to Kansas City one by one. This style of construction creates two major benefits for you. Each individual unit is it's own apartment, so they were double insulated on the top, bottom, and sides. When stacked side by side, this creates four layers of insulation which is unheard of in the traditional apartment build industry and provides premium seclusion from your neighbors. The 2nd main benefit to you is efficiency and quality control. You can rest easy knowing that every single one of these rental units were built with minimal construction waste and measured perfectly in a facility. The units feature quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows stainless steel appliances, and plank wood flooring.



3435 Main shares a resident lounge and courtyard with the neighboring property, Interstate Flats. 3435 Main is also part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim