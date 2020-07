Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center google fiber key fob access media room online portal package receiving

Experience the ultimate standard in apartment living at Infinity at Plaza West. Our beautiful community is located in Kansas City, Missouri. Explore the rich history of the Midtown-Westport area with dining, retail, and entertainment establishments right outside your door. The many nearby parks offer endless recreational activities. Our stunning location has impeccable walkability with everything you need at your fingertips.