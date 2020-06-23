All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11307 North Marsh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11307 North Marsh Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:09 PM

11307 North Marsh Avenue

11307 North Marsh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11307 North Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Raised Ranch - 3 bedroom and 2 full bath. New carpet in the Master Bedroom and 3rd bedroom. New paint and several updates throughout home. Shaded front yard with gardens ready for planting. Main floor living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows. Eat in kitchen with pantry and access to backyard for grilling. Backyard is a mostly flat, blank slate with privacy fence, deck and patio. Come see!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11307 North Marsh Avenue have any available units?
11307 North Marsh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11307 North Marsh Avenue have?
Some of 11307 North Marsh Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11307 North Marsh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11307 North Marsh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11307 North Marsh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11307 North Marsh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11307 North Marsh Avenue offer parking?
No, 11307 North Marsh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11307 North Marsh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11307 North Marsh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11307 North Marsh Avenue have a pool?
No, 11307 North Marsh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11307 North Marsh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11307 North Marsh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11307 North Marsh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11307 North Marsh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64120
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary