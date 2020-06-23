All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10721 N Walnut Street

10721 North Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

10721 North Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1300 - 3 bed, 2 bath North of the River! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,160 sq.ft

FEATURES
Large backyard
Fireplace
Attached two car garage
Laundry room

Schools
Fox Hill Elementary
New Mark Middle
Staley High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4476885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 N Walnut Street have any available units?
10721 N Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 N Walnut Street have?
Some of 10721 N Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 N Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
10721 N Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 N Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10721 N Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 10721 N Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 10721 N Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 10721 N Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 N Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 N Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 10721 N Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 10721 N Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 10721 N Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 N Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10721 N Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
