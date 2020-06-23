10721 N Walnut Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$1300 - 3 bed, 2 bath North of the River! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,160 sq.ft



FEATURES

Large backyard

Fireplace

Attached two car garage

Laundry room



Schools

Fox Hill Elementary

New Mark Middle

Staley High



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4476885)