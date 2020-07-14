Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court conference room hot tub media room tennis court

We offer classic elegance, unique architecture, and attached oversized garages with private entrances for every residence. This is the Manor Homes of Fox Crest difference. Every residence in the Manor Homes of Fox Crest features 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, spacious closets, and generous balconies and patios. Each resident has access to the gorgeous clubhouse, executive business center, resort style pool, 24 hour fitness center and scenic walking trail. The Manor Homes of Fox Crest offers a convenient commute and amenities that make your day simpler, from on-site dry cleaning pick-up, free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and around the pool, secure package receipt, valet trash pick up twice a week, 24-hour emergency maintenance and an executive suite with per night rates. 34 Buildings - 22 Acres, Each Building has 8 apartment homes/4 main level and 4 second level. Each Apartment home has an Attached garage. Easy highway access, grocery stores, Zona Rosa shopping, Hospital, Line Creek ...