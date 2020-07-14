All apartments in Kansas City
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest

3151 NW 90th St · (816) 407-8905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8938 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 9010 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 8940 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9017 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,577

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Unit 2814 · Avail. now

$1,577

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
conference room
hot tub
media room
tennis court
We offer classic elegance, unique architecture, and attached oversized garages with private entrances for every residence. This is the Manor Homes of Fox Crest difference. Every residence in the Manor Homes of Fox Crest features 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, spacious closets, and generous balconies and patios. Each resident has access to the gorgeous clubhouse, executive business center, resort style pool, 24 hour fitness center and scenic walking trail. The Manor Homes of Fox Crest offers a convenient commute and amenities that make your day simpler, from on-site dry cleaning pick-up, free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and around the pool, secure package receipt, valet trash pick up twice a week, 24-hour emergency maintenance and an executive suite with per night rates. 34 Buildings - 22 Acres, Each Building has 8 apartment homes/4 main level and 4 second level. Each Apartment home has an Attached garage. Easy highway access, grocery stores, Zona Rosa shopping, Hospital, Line Creek ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Private attached garages per apartment. 1 bedrms 1 attached car garage. 2 smaller 2 bedrms 1 car attached garage. The larger 2 bedrms and 3 bedrms have a 2 car attached garage. 1, 2, 3 bedrooms.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest have any available units?
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest has 14 units available starting at $1,118 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest have?
Some of The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest currently offering any rent specials?
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest is pet friendly.
Does The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest offer parking?
Yes, The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest offers parking.
Does The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest have a pool?
Yes, The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest has a pool.
Does The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest have accessible units?
No, The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest does not have accessible units.
Does The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest has units with dishwashers.
