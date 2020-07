Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court 24hr maintenance business center e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Come home to Coach House Apartments and discover the perfect home that fits what you want and what you need! Attend or work at UMKC, Rockhurst, or Avila University? Coach House puts you in the perfect location. Work downtown or in Johnson County? Coach House lands you right where you want to be to make your daily commute easy. Want to live in the heart of South Kansas City’s suburbs? Live at Coach House Apartments!Want to Love Where You Live? Coach House Apartments is your perfect place to call home!