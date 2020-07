Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Paradise Flats is a playful combination of Classic Revival historicism and contemporary finishes. Original Neoclassical details, as well as some charismatic interior elements have been preserved and restored, while new high-end finishes such as maple cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances and dining room chandeliers have been added. Massive ionic columns frame comfortable front porches that overlook the park and the surrounding historic buildings.



Paradise Flats is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim