All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1023-1 W 41st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1023-1 W 41st Place
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:27 PM

1023-1 W 41st Place

1023 W 41st Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Volker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1023 W 41st Pl, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Hardwood floors! On site laundry.
The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO. The well-maintained two-story brick buildings are set along a tree-lined private street and located just minutes from the University of Kansas Medical Center, Saint Luke's Medical Center, and the University of Kansas City. The many shops, services, and restaurants within Westport are within walking distance. Downtown Kansas City and the Plaza shopping district are just minutes down the road. You'll be pleasantly surprised at what you find at The Roanoke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023-1 W 41st Place have any available units?
1023-1 W 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023-1 W 41st Place have?
Some of 1023-1 W 41st Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023-1 W 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1023-1 W 41st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023-1 W 41st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023-1 W 41st Place is pet friendly.
Does 1023-1 W 41st Place offer parking?
Yes, 1023-1 W 41st Place offers parking.
Does 1023-1 W 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023-1 W 41st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023-1 W 41st Place have a pool?
No, 1023-1 W 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1023-1 W 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 1023-1 W 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1023-1 W 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023-1 W 41st Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary