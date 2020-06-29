Property Highlights -Everything is BRAND NEW! -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Countertops -Office Space off of Living Room -Custom Bathroom Design -Huge Finished Basement with Half Bath -Walking Distance to Canton Waterfront -Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 945 S East Ave have any available units?
945 S East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 S East Ave have?
Some of 945 S East Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 S East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
945 S East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.