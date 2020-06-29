945 S East Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Canton



Property Highlights

-Everything is BRAND NEW!

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Granite Countertops

-Office Space off of Living Room

-Custom Bathroom Design

-Huge Finished Basement with Half Bath

-Walking Distance to Canton Waterfront

-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5590623)