All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 945 S East Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
945 S East Ave
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

945 S East Ave

945 S East Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

945 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Canton

Property Highlights
-Everything is BRAND NEW!
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-Office Space off of Living Room
-Custom Bathroom Design
-Huge Finished Basement with Half Bath
-Walking Distance to Canton Waterfront
-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 S East Ave have any available units?
945 S East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 S East Ave have?
Some of 945 S East Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 S East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
945 S East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 S East Ave pet-friendly?
No, 945 S East Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 945 S East Ave offer parking?
No, 945 S East Ave does not offer parking.
Does 945 S East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 S East Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 S East Ave have a pool?
No, 945 S East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 945 S East Ave have accessible units?
No, 945 S East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 945 S East Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 S East Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland