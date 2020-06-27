All apartments in Baltimore
935 S CHARLES STREET

935 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

935 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 floor apartment in the heart of Federal Hill! Entrance takes you to the 2nd floor where there is a bedroom, extra room, living room, kitchen and bath w/ shower, as well as plenty of closets for storage. Go up another set of stairs and you will find another full bathroom and bedroom. Very cool beams and unique architecture that give this historic property extra charm and character. Central heating and air; tenants are responsible for all utilities; street parking - parking permit for the area to be obtained by tenant; Pets are considered, case by case basis with an extra pet deposit; Requirements for rental are application, full credit check, first month's rent and security deposit equal to one month's rent. Call for a showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
935 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 935 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
935 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 S CHARLES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 935 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 935 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 935 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 S CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 935 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 935 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 935 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 935 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 S CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
