935 S CHARLES STREET

Charming 2 floor apartment in the heart of Federal Hill! Entrance takes you to the 2nd floor where there is a bedroom, extra room, living room, kitchen and bath w/ shower, as well as plenty of closets for storage. Go up another set of stairs and you will find another full bathroom and bedroom. Very cool beams and unique architecture that give this historic property extra charm and character. Central heating and air; tenants are responsible for all utilities; street parking - parking permit for the area to be obtained by tenant; Pets are considered, case by case basis with an extra pet deposit; Requirements for rental are application, full credit check, first month's rent and security deposit equal to one month's rent. Call for a showing today!!