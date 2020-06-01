Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 914 S CAREY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
914 S CAREY STREET
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
914 S CAREY STREET
914 South Carey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
914 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated with all the works. Master bath floating cabinets, ss appliances etc. True luxury. Block will not support vouchers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 S CAREY STREET have any available units?
914 S CAREY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 914 S CAREY STREET have?
Some of 914 S CAREY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 914 S CAREY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
914 S CAREY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 S CAREY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 914 S CAREY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 914 S CAREY STREET offer parking?
No, 914 S CAREY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 914 S CAREY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 S CAREY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 S CAREY STREET have a pool?
No, 914 S CAREY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 914 S CAREY STREET have accessible units?
No, 914 S CAREY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 914 S CAREY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 S CAREY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland