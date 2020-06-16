827 W BARRE STREET

827 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
on-site laundry
3BR/2BA Just renovated. Gorgeous new kitchen. Large living Room. Separate Dining area. . Exposed brick New flooring has been put in throughout. Laundry room Decorative fireplace. Plenty of storage in the basement. Small enclosed patio area. Close to Downtown and bus accessible. Close to University of Maryland.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
