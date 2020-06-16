All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 827 W BARRE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
827 W BARRE STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

827 W BARRE STREET

827 West Barre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

827 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3BR/2BA Just renovated. Gorgeous new kitchen. Large living Room. Separate Dining area. . Exposed brick New flooring has been put in throughout. Laundry room Decorative fireplace. Plenty of storage in the basement. Small enclosed patio area. Close to Downtown and bus accessible. Close to University of Maryland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 W BARRE STREET have any available units?
827 W BARRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 W BARRE STREET have?
Some of 827 W BARRE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 W BARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
827 W BARRE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 W BARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 827 W BARRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 827 W BARRE STREET offer parking?
No, 827 W BARRE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 827 W BARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 W BARRE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 W BARRE STREET have a pool?
No, 827 W BARRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 827 W BARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 827 W BARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 827 W BARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 W BARRE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland