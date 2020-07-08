Rent Calculator
Location
813 East 22nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, large kitchen, with basement. front porch
3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, large kitchen, with basement. front porch
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 E. 22nd St. have any available units?
813 E. 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 813 E. 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
813 E. 22nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 E. 22nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 813 E. 22nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 813 E. 22nd St. offer parking?
No, 813 E. 22nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 813 E. 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 E. 22nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 E. 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 813 E. 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 813 E. 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 813 E. 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 813 E. 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 E. 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 E. 22nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 E. 22nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
