Quaint and charming, late Federal townhouse in the original Fells Point Historic District. It retains much of its colorfull character, i.e. random width pine floors and staircases. It features 2 bedrooms and 1 and half bathrooms. It can easily be shared. One bedroom is on the second floor while the other is on the third, this can provide additional privacy. The shared bathroom is situated at the rear of the second floor seperated from the second floor bedroom by a family /study room. A large rubber roof off the third floor adds a recreational component. Fells Point is convenient to The Johns Hopkins Medical Complex and is serviced by the Hopkins shuttle. Pets are not permitted.