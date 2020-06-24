724 WOLFE ST S #1B

Secure apartment community in Baltimore's historic Fells Point. Two bedroom/ two full bathroom ground floor apartment in five story building. Washer and dryer in the unit. Gated parking/1 space per unit. Elevator in building. Two blocks from the water and a quick walk to the amazing shops and restaurants.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
