Baltimore, MD
724 WOLFE ST S #1B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

724 WOLFE ST S #1B

724 S Wolfe St · No Longer Available
Location

724 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Secure apartment community in Baltimore's historic Fells Point. Two bedroom/ two full bathroom ground floor apartment in five story building. Washer and dryer in the unit. Gated parking/1 space per unit. Elevator in building. Two blocks from the water and a quick walk to the amazing shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

