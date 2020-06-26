Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
/
715 RESERVOIR STREET
715 RESERVOIR STREET
715 Reservoir Street
Location
715 Reservoir Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill
Amenities
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Gorgeous top floor flat available in highly sought after reservoir hill area. Gorgeous view on a quiet back street in a well kept area. Come and view this home today!! WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have any available units?
715 RESERVOIR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 715 RESERVOIR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
715 RESERVOIR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 RESERVOIR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET offer parking?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have a pool?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have accessible units?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
