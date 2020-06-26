All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 715 RESERVOIR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
715 RESERVOIR STREET
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:08 AM

715 RESERVOIR STREET

715 Reservoir Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

715 Reservoir Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Gorgeous top floor flat available in highly sought after reservoir hill area. Gorgeous view on a quiet back street in a well kept area. Come and view this home today!! WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have any available units?
715 RESERVOIR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 715 RESERVOIR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
715 RESERVOIR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 RESERVOIR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET offer parking?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have a pool?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have accessible units?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 RESERVOIR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 RESERVOIR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland