626 Washington Blvd

Amazing 4 Bedroom Townhome with Loft in Ridgely's Delight
Property Highlights -Stainless Steel Appliances -Hardwood Flooring -Exposed Brick -Large Rooms -Deck off of Bedroom -Washer & Dryer -Large Loft Area -Walking Distance to Camden Yards & Local Attractions -Walking Distance to University of Maryland Downtown Campus
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
