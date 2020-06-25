All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 626 Washington Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
626 Washington Blvd
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

626 Washington Blvd

626 Washington Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

626 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 Bedroom Townhome with Loft in Ridgely's Delight

Property Highlights
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood Flooring
-Exposed Brick
-Large Rooms
-Deck off of Bedroom
-Washer & Dryer
-Large Loft Area
-Walking Distance to Camden Yards & Local Attractions
-Walking Distance to University of Maryland Downtown Campus

(RLNE4882671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Washington Blvd have any available units?
626 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 626 Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
626 Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 626 Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 626 Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 626 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 626 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 626 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 626 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland