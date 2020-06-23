623 S SHARP STREET

Amenities
Totally updated home with parking pad, deck and roof terrace in Otterbein. Recently renovated and inspected with new architectural shingle roof, refinished hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace and fresh paint. Many custom features including gorgeous open kitchen and en-suite baths. The top level family room features stunning views of the city and opens to custom-built deck. This room can also serve as a master bedroom suite. Finished lower level/versatile serves as a versatile 3rd third bedroom or large family room/play area with super cool pivoting glass doors, a laundry area, and additional storage. POOL BOND included with sale!