623 S SHARP STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

623 S SHARP STREET

623 South Sharp Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 South Sharp Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Totally updated home with parking pad, deck and roof terrace in Otterbein. Recently renovated and inspected with new architectural shingle roof, refinished hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace and fresh paint. Many custom features including gorgeous open kitchen and en-suite baths. The top level family room features stunning views of the city and opens to custom-built deck. This room can also serve as a master bedroom suite. Finished lower level/versatile serves as a versatile 3rd third bedroom or large family room/play area with super cool pivoting glass doors, a laundry area, and additional storage. POOL BOND included with sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 S SHARP STREET have any available units?
623 S SHARP STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 S SHARP STREET have?
Some of 623 S SHARP STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 S SHARP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
623 S SHARP STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 S SHARP STREET pet-friendly?
No, 623 S SHARP STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 623 S SHARP STREET offer parking?
Yes, 623 S SHARP STREET offers parking.
Does 623 S SHARP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 S SHARP STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 S SHARP STREET have a pool?
Yes, 623 S SHARP STREET has a pool.
Does 623 S SHARP STREET have accessible units?
No, 623 S SHARP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 623 S SHARP STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 S SHARP STREET has units with dishwashers.
