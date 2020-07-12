/
madison park
107 Apartments for rent in Madison Park, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 9 at 02:49pm
7 Units Available
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Looking for a place to call home that has character and charm? Stop into this Baltimore Mid-Rise and view housing Selections that are full of history,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 Eutaw Pl 2
1402 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Big One Bedroom in Bolton Hill- $1100 - Property Id: 304300 If you would like to tour about this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649 .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1827 McCulloh St
1827 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2392 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated home in Madison Park! - Newly renovated 4BD/2.5BA Madison Park home has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops, ample closet space, and an abundance of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 McCulloh St
1725 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
Three story town home for rent with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. This gorgeous recently renovated town home is convenient to downtown, public transportation, and interstates 95 and 83. This unit is approved for vouchers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Eutaw Place Unit C
1208 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1115 sqft
1208 Eutaw Place Unit C Available 07/14/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom Apt in Bolton Hill! - Spacious 1 bedroom condo located in a historic brick building in the Madison Park area of Bolton Hill! Generous open living room features a decorative fireplace,
Results within 1 mile of Madison Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
17 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
49 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
23 Units Available
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
22 Units Available
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
29 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
46 Units Available
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Severn
701 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1166 sqft
The Severn, a historic high-rise apartment building that offers spacious apartment homes, is located just minutes away from everything.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
20 Units Available
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
28 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,443
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
