Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

79 Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Aberdeen
3 Units Available
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Aberdeen
33 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2919 sqft
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
437 Law St Apt
437 South Law Street, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Aberdeen, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom ground floor apartment in Aberdeen, MD Property offers a galley kitchen, living room, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New paint and carpet throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
908 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE
908 Cambridge Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Great single family home in Aberdeen for rent. Updated kitchen with large island and dining room area, Updated Master bath room, New carpet, Fenced yard, and so much more. NO PETS. $40.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
143 Allendale Ave
143 Allendale Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Large Single family home in Aberdeen!!! - Up for rent we have a large single family home in Aberdeen with some nice updates. Here are the features that make this house great: 1.) 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet storage and well kept carpet 2.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Aberdeen

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
604 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD
604 Country Club Road, Harford County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
5088 sqft
Custom Built Colonial int eh Waterfront community of Swan Creek. First and Second Floor floors are Hardwood Pine. Loft Overlooks Great Room/Living and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Wood Burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bulle Rock
1 Unit Available
203 SECRETARIAT DRIVE
203 Secretariat Drive, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1585 sqft
Enjoy Fabulous Lifestyle at The Residence at Bulle Rock Community. Enjoy the use of pools,steam rm,& Amenities Galore. Rent includes Condo/HOA Fee paid by landlord, Water & Trash. Beautiful M/suite w/sitting rm & walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Aberdeen
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
South Havre de Grace
11 Units Available
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
928 sqft
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 South Main Street Unit# 2
19 South Main Street, Port Deposit, MD
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom Apartment in Port Deposit. - This property offer a large eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, large living room , two large bedrooms, water/sewer and trash included in rent. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680467)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perryman
1 Unit Available
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment in Perryman - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment attached to the Perryman Store in Aberdeen. Newly renovated. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
167 Bloomsbury Avenue
167 Bloomsbury Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Havre de Grace, MD - This property offers fresh paint and new floors throughout, large bedrooms, sun room, patio, one car garage, and huge fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 Bartley Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Main Street District
1 Unit Available
324 N Union Avenue
324 North Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Downtown Havre de Grace 2BR 1BA - Downtown Havre de Grace newly-renovated second floor apartment. Two Bedrooms, plus a living room where you can see the water. Be right in the middle of the action during First Fridays.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2013 Lori Lane
2013 Lori Ln, Havre de Grace, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2000 sqft
2013 Lori Lane Available 08/22/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Havre de Grace, MD - 3 Bed 2.

Median Rent in Aberdeen

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Aberdeen is $941, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,180.
Studio
$774
1 Bed
$941
2 Beds
$1,180
3+ Beds
$1,517
City GuideAberdeen
The City of Aberdeen, Maryland, was originally established as a village in 1852 by Edmund Law Rogers. The name Aberdeen was taken from the City of Aberdeen in Scotland, due to the close relationship the Rogers family maintained with a cousin, the 4th Earl of Aberdeen. That cousin, George Hamilton-Gordon, would become Prime Minister of Great Britain in 1852.

According to the 2010 census, some 14,959 people reside within the city, which covers an area of 6.81 square miles. 6.80 square miles of that area is landmass while the remaining (not really much at all) 0.01 square miles is all water. At merely 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, Aberdeen is a convenient location to access big city amenities, including arts and cultural institutions, professional sports stadiums, major transportation hubs, and plenty of shopping and dining opportunities.

Locating a Home

When searching for a rental apartment in the city, you'll find all sorts. Whether it's 1 bedroom apartments for rent that you're intent on for you and your dog, two bedroom apartments for you and your cats, furnished apartments, or even townhomes, you'll find a decent selection to choose from.

When to Begin Your Search

Last-minute Lizzies and Lesters need to get with it. Although there are numerous apartments available in the vicinity, it's not wise to fool around once you've seen something you like. Be prepared to pay a security deposit on the spot. This will ensure you actually get the place you really want. Yes, those Type A personalities are ready to snatch it right out of your hands.

What You Need

Same story, different place. Landlords will want your credit history, your proof of current income, and a list of past landlords--three in all should be sufficient. Your bank account? Have one, and make sure it has plenty of money for a deposit.

The Neighborhoods

There are plenty of local amenities throughout the city, a stable housing market in general, and sunny weather. However, local restaurants and nice weather aren't the only things that matter. How about the individual neighborhoods? Where's nice? Where's nicest?

Beard's Hill: If you enjoy eating out, Beard's Hill will keep your stomach full. On Beard's Hill Road, you'll find pizza restaurants, sandwich bars, American-style grill joints, and more. They'll have to roll you home each night.

Aberdeen Boulevard: Aberdeen Boulevard plays host to a plethora of hotels and apartment rentals. It also is home to Aberdeen Festival Park, an old athletics field that's now beautifully landscaped and provides a thoroughly refreshing atmosphere for those who seek it.

Bel Air: Bel Air is adjacent to Aberdeen Boulevard, and thus, offers easy access to the Aberdeen Festival Park. It also affords many eating establishments for those who enjoy the experience of dining out.

How Do People Live in Aberdeen?

People in Aberdeen know how to stay busy and have fun. Here's some of the ways they do it:

  • Let's start out by checking in with the 71 par Beechtree Golf Club. The golf club plays host to a couple of large ponds (aka traps) and works its way through rolling pasture land and natural hardwood tree areas.

  • Then, of course, there's Ripken Stadium, home of the Aberdeen IronBirds baseball team, affiliated to the Baltimore Orioles that play in the New York-Penn League. Like some other team? Convert. Go team!

  • For SCCA autocross fans, Ripken Stadium's parking lot is a venue for racing on a fairly regular basis.

June 2020 Aberdeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aberdeen Rent Report. Aberdeen rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aberdeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Aberdeen rents increased slightly over the past month

Aberdeen rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aberdeen stand at $941 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Aberdeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Aberdeen, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Aberdeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aberdeen, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aberdeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aberdeen's median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Aberdeen.
    • While Aberdeen's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aberdeen than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Aberdeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Aberdeen?
    In Aberdeen, the median rent is $774 for a studio, $941 for a 1-bedroom, $1,180 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,517 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Aberdeen, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Aberdeen?
    Some of the colleges located in the Aberdeen area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Community College of Baltimore County. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Aberdeen?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aberdeen from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.

