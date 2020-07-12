/
153 Apartments for rent in Otterbein, Baltimore, MD
$
76 Units Available
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
$
31 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,352
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
1 Unit Available
6 Andrew Place #R115
6 Andrew Place, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Patio Level Condo in Otterbein for Rent! - Incredible opportunity to live in sought after Otterbein! This modern patio level condo has an open concept design, a wood burning fireplace, and easy to care for tiled flooring in the
1 Unit Available
125 W CONWAY STREET
125 West Conway Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
981 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath CONDO; Comes with one parking spot and ability for additional street parking; This condo has been updated with all the latest finishes and is VERY CLEAN. Water included. Tenant Pays for all other utilities.
1 Unit Available
1 W. Lee Street
1 West Lee Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1026 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Otterbein/Federal Hill! - Lovely 2 bedroom ground floor condo in Otterbein features a spacious living room/dining room combo with a cozy fireplace.
1 Unit Available
10 LEE STREET W
10 West Lee Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1045 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE! Terrific Top Floor Harborway Condo on one of prettiest streets in Otterbein. In great shape, has fresh paint & new carpet.
1 Unit Available
10 E LEE STREET
10 East Lee Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully remodeled 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condominium. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths, hardwoods in main living space, North and South views.
1 Unit Available
621 S HANOVER STREET
621 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2304 sqft
621 S HANOVER STREET
1 Unit Available
628 S CHARLES STREET
628 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
910 sqft
Rarely available in Harbor Way East *Beautiful, well lighted end unit with lot of windows !! Close to Inner Harbor, shopping, restaurants, museums that Baltimore is famous for.
1 Unit Available
3 W LEE STREET
3 West Lee Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Immediate Availability, Great Location - First Floor, 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath Condo w/ Parking! Walking Distance to Inner Harbor, Federal Hill & Stadiums. Living Room w/ Fireplace And Pergo Floors Opens To Dining Room. Updated Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
626 S CHARLES STREET
626 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
975 sqft
Welcome to this cozy Harbor Way East condo w/ many upgrades; remodeled kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, two full remodeled bathrooms, one in master suite, two bedrooms, nice size closets, west exposure* newer flooring including
1 Unit Available
530 S CHARLES STREET
530 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1045 sqft
Contemporary condo recently renovated just steps from all of the action. Modern Kitchen with Stainless appliances and granite counters, Very spacious living room and bedroom areas. Master bedroom with private FULL bathroom.
$
46 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
37 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
49 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
$
11 Units Available
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
$
1 Unit Available
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
7 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
613 Portland
$
61 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,632
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
$
24 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
13 Units Available
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
