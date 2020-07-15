Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near CCBC
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
306 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
20 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
892 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
** New Paint & Carpet , 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den and full bathroom* Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Master with 2 walk-in closets and soaking tub and
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Baltistan Ct.
24 Baltistan Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1152 sqft
24 Baltistan Ct- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Duchess Court
10 Duchess Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
10 Duchess Court Available 08/29/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Rosedale/Kings Court - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale boasts wood flooring throughout the main level.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MDLanham, MD